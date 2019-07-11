Maple syrup production, price up in W.Va.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia maple syrup production nearly doubled in 2019, according to the latest numbers from a report conducted by the West Virginia Department of Agriculture and USDA-NASS.

Production rose from 8,000 gallons of syrup in 2018 to 14,000 gallons during this year’s season, which ran from early February through mid-March. West Virginia maple syrup producers reported sap collections as early as Jan. 15 and as late as April 4.

The average price per gallon of maple syrup came in at $44.60 for 2018, a 22% increase from the previous year. Bulk prices for maple syrup also increased, up 20 cents to $2.90 per pound in 2018.

Of the 2019 harvest, 60% was sold bulk, 23% retail and 17% wholesale.

In addition to increased sale numbers, the number of tapped trees in West Virginia also expanded from 66,000 in 2018 to 80,000 in 2019. Yield per tap in 2019 came in at 0.175 gallons, up from 0.121 in 2018.

Cassey Bowden, agriculture business director for the state agriculture department, said West Virginia’s maple industry is growing while the national market remains stagnant.

“The average price for a gallon of syrup in the U. S. totaled $33, that’s $11 less than WV maple syrup,” Bowden said. “That increase price is most likely being driven by a commitment to local producers from consumers.”