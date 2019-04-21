Project on Rural Ministry seeks pastors

GROVE CITY, Pa. — The Project on Rural Ministry (PRM) is looking for pastors to join an effort to strengthen churches and communities in western Pennsylvania, northern West Virginia, eastern Ohio and southwestern New York.

The PRM is assembling 30 pastors of evangelical Christian congregations for an initiative to address social, economic and ministry challenges in rural areas.

Grove City College is administering the PRM, which is funded by a grant from Lilly Endowment, Inc.

Participating pastors will benefit from a fully funded internship, a service-learning project, an online networking community, fellowship with other pastors, and interaction with experts in several fields.

There is no cost to ministers or churches to participate in the PRM. The deadline to apply is April 26.

The PRM’s service area includes agricultural, rust belt and Appalachian communities in 35 counties in four states:

Pennsylvania. Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, Clarion, Crawford, Erie, Fayette, Forest, Greene, Lawrence, Mercer, Venango, Warren, Washington and Westmoreland.

West Virginia. Brooke, Doddridge, Hancock, Harrison, Marion, Marshall, Monongalia, Ohio, Preston, Taylor, Tyler and Wetzel counties.

Ohio. Ashtabula, Belmont, Columbiana, Jefferson, Mahoning, Monroe and Trumbull counties.

New York. Chautauqua County.

To learn more, visit the PRM’s website at www.ruralministry.org.