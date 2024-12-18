Public comment sought on eastern hellbender listing

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced a proposal to list the eastern hellbender as an endangered species throughout its range under the Endangered Species Act. Eastern hellbenders are found in Alabama, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Mississippi, Missouri, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia.

Historically, eastern hellbenders have been documented in 626 populations. Recent data indicate only 371 of these populations (59%) remain. Among the remaining populations, only 45 (12%) are stable, 108 (29%) have an unknown recruitment status and 218 (59%) are in decline.

The eastern hellbender is one of two subspecies of hellbenders in the United States. The other subspecies, the Ozark hellbender, occurs in Missouri and Arkansas and was listed as an endangered species in 2011. In 2021, the Missouri distinct population segment of the eastern hellbender was listed as endangered.

Hellbenders are the largest of North America’s salamanders, growing up to 29 inches. They can live up to 30 years and spend their entire lives in water, living in perennial streams and rivers of the eastern and central United States. Hellbenders hide under large, flat rocks on the streambed.

Cool and clear water is important because hellbenders breathe through their skin, which contains numerous folds to increase oxygen absorption. The primary threats to eastern hellbenders include stream sedimentation, poor water quality, disease, habitat loss and pet trade collection.

The ESA prohibits the “take” of species listed as endangered, which includes harming, harassing (such as removing from the wild) or killing the species. The listing also mandates that federal agencies consult with the service to ensure the species’ conservation.

The proposal to list the eastern hellbender as endangered appeared in the Federal Register Dec. 13, starting a 60-day comment period. Information on how to submit comments can be found on regulations.gov by searching docket number FWS–R3–ES–2024–0152.

