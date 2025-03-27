Reader: If it’s not broke, don’t fix it

Dear Editor:

A man from Ashtabula County is upset because Farm and Dairy prints Alan Guebert’s column. However, there are many good things to read in Farm and Dairy. If he does not like that particular column, he has the option to simply not read it. Canceling his subscription over it seems a bit extreme.

What amazes me is that farmers voted for Trump, yet his tariff plan is hurting them. He campaigned on putting tariffs on our trading partners, and farmers voted for him anyway. I wonder what they were thinking.

Trump is now proposing isolationism. Sixty-five years ago, in high school, we learned that isolationism did not work. Evidently, Trump missed that lesson. We have produced more agricultural products than we can consume for the past 50 years. The U.S. needs to export agricultural products, or we need to stop producing more than we can consume.

There is an old saying: If it’s not broke, don’t fix it. Our federal government could use some improvement, but it is not broken.

Kim Edwards

Sunbury, Ohio