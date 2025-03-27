Learn why manure matters

This year, the North American Manure Expo will be held on July 30 and July 31 at the Fulton County Fairgrounds in Wauseon, Ohio.

The Manure Expo is a unique event that combines a trade show with live demonstrations and educational opportunities all in one. Since its inception in 2001, it has been hosted in 11 different states and provinces. The event showcases everything from equipment displays to tours highlighting the latest innovations in manure management. Agencies and organizations from across the country will participate, including our very own Fulton County Soil and Water Conservation District, which will be assisting with the event.

The North American Manure Expo was officially formalized in 2013 after being managed for years by the Professional Nutrient Applicators Association of Wisconsin and the University of Wisconsin Extension Nutrient Management Team. The board consists of PNAAW members, secondary state haulers, industry company representatives, national extension professionals and an executive from Annex Business Media, the publisher of Manure Manager magazine and the official Show Manager of the Manure Expo.

As part of the event, Fulton County Soil and Water was asked to take charge of the P2O5 (phosphorus) activity. The purpose of this activity is to showcase the phosphorus content in both liquid and solid manure.

For example, one demonstration will feature a 50-gallon drum filled with liquid dairy cow manure, which contains approximately 0.06 pounds of phosphorus per 50 pounds of manure. Dry manure, on the other hand, contains about 0.1 pounds of phosphorus per 50 pounds. Demonstrating the phosphorus content in manure helps optimize nutrient management by ensuring farmers apply the right amount of nutrients to their crops, improving soil fertility while minimizing waste.

This activity promotes sustainable farming practices such as precision farming, which reduces the need for synthetic fertilizers and lowers the environmental impact. Understanding phosphorus levels also helps farmers comply with regulations aimed at preventing water pollution caused by nutrient runoff.

Additionally, these demonstrations raise public awareness of the vital connection between farming practices and environmental conservation, helping to foster a better understanding of how agriculture impacts water quality and resource conservation.

In conclusion, understanding and managing phosphorus levels in manure is a critical step toward sustainable agriculture. By optimizing nutrient use, reducing environmental impacts and complying with regulations, farmers can contribute to healthy soil and clean water.

Events like the Manure Expo provide valuable opportunities for farmers and industry professionals to learn about best practices in nutrient management and conservation. As we continue to educate and raise awareness through events like this, we can work toward a more sustainable future for agriculture and the environment. Through informed decision-making and proactive management, we can ensure the long-term health of both our ecosystems and agricultural systems.