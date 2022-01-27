Reader: Utica shale brought opportunity

Dear Editor:

Austin Lakes RV Park and Cabins is nestled on 1,300 acres within Jefferson County, where we provide space to guests from all over to come and enjoy what nature has to offer.

Over the years, we have leased our land to various companies to allow for natural gas and oil development while using the revenue made to make long-term investments and conservation efforts into the tree farm and RV park.

A conservation project we are most proud of is our work alongside the Jefferson Soil and Water Conservation District where we planted clover and milkweed to enhance pollination efforts and the monarch butterfly population in the area.

By working alongside these companies, we have been able to reinvest and promote Austin Lakes RV Park and Cabins into a nationally recognized RV park for guests all over the country and employed 350 seasonal young employees from the region since 2010.

Our story is one of many who have benefitted from the natural gas and oil industry in Ohio. And thanks to groups such as the Utica Energy Alliance, a group that looks to boost up the voices of those within the industry, many residents within the state are understanding how far-reaching the benefits of natural gas and oil are.

The Utica shale has given us the opportunity to better the lives of those within our community and we are grateful for the cooperative support of those who work and advocate within the natural gas and oil industry.

William B. Cable

Toronto, Ohio