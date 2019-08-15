Roundup of 4-H news for Aug. 15, 2019

ELLSWORTH, Ohio — The Western Reserve Rangers 4-H Club presented a style show at their August meeting.

Club members encouraged the audience to attend the Mahoning County 4-H Style Revue at the Canfield Fair Aug. 31, The audience was invited to come to the Canfield Fair Aug. 31, 11 a.m.

Club treasurer Natalia Kresic was recognized for winning two first place trophies at the Ohio State Fair for her 4-H Projects Make Over My Space and Your Thoughts Matter.

Other club members who represented Mahoning County at the Ohio State Fair with their projects were Abby Schors, Alaina Courtright, Kresic, Evelyn Collier and Lilly Hepburn. Selected as Ohio State Fair alternates were Avery Mountian, Abby Schors, Kayla Sharfal and Isabel Schors.

County Awards were presented to Alaina Courtright for Self Determined: Music, Thomas Collier for Creative Costumes and Olivia Haid for Outerwear for Anywhere.

Livestock members shared why they enjoyed raising and showing large animals. Members and parents signed up to assist with the club’s educational booth at the fair. The club also discussed plans for their annual fall harvest party Oct. 10.

The next regular club meeting will be Nov. 14, 7 p.m., in the Ellsworth Fire Hall.

• • •

WAKEMAN, Ohio —The Shining Clovers 4-H Club decorated a float and road with the Rumbling Riders 4-H Club in the Wakeman Firefighters Homecoming Festival Parade, after a short meeting on July 28.