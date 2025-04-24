Roundup of FFA news for April 24, 2025

SULLIVAN, Ohio — Black River FFA member Addison Flynn recently finished 76th at the Veterinary Science Career Development Event at the University of Findlay. Flynn qualified for the event after placing in the top 150 individuals on the statewide preliminary online exam. The competition tests students on their knowledge of veterinary science and animal health.

•••

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Zane Trace FFA chapter members Dawson Skinner, Evan Minor and Peyton Bretz won 10th place at the State Ag Mechanics Career Development Event at Ohio State University’s Agricultural Technical Institute on April 3 in Wooster, Ohio. This is the first top 10 plaque the chapter has received.

Zane Trace’s wildlife and nature interpretation CDE teams also placed at the state contest at Hocking College on March 29 in Nelsonville, Ohio.

Isaac Detty, Conner Smith, Parker Smith, Evan Minor, Gavin Jean and Will Borland placed seventh.

Zane Trace FFA’s dairy foods, poultry and livestock teams also competed at the Ohio Expo Center on March 22 for the first time in 10 years.

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The Zane Trace FFA chapter was recently honored with the Ohio FFA Association’s Gold Rating in the National Chapter Award program. The rating is given to the top 10% of all Ohio FFA Chapters based on the program of activities the chapter conducts throughout the year. Zane Trace activities such as the sausage breakfast, elementary lessons, Ag Professionals Day and maple syrup production helped the chapter receive the rating.

The FFA chapter was also named one of the top 10 chapters in the state in the area of Strengthening Agriculture. Zane Trace will be recognized for these accomplishments at the Ohio FFA Convention.

•••

ASHLAND, Ohio — Ashland FFA hosted the second District 2 Floriculture Career Development Event on March 27 and won several top spots. The Ashland FFA had the top five individuals and was the first place team. Leading the team was Haley McNaull in first, Elise Frazer in second, Cailin Wolfe in third, Chloe McFrederick in fourth and Hannah McNaull in fifth. Other participants included Sydney Spellman in ninth and Hadley Bechtol in 10th. Allie Heckman and Starrlyn Duffey also participated.

McNaull, Frazer and Wolfe will move on to the state floriculture contest on April 7. The event saw a turnout of 12 area schools and 79 students. Mary Cox coordinated the contest with the assistance of the Floral Design Class and then served as the corsage judge. Volunteers Charlotte McNaull, Lora Tyson and Julie McNaull were also very appreciated.

•••

MILLERSBURG, Ohio — West Holmes FFA celebrated FFA week on March 10-14 with dress-up days, truck and tractor days, an assembly and a petting zoo in the Ag room with different animals each day.

Monday was blue and gold day. Tuesday was dress like a tourist Tuesday, and it was also drive your truck to school day. The truck categories and their winners were as follows: Oldest, Jarrett Schafer; Newest, Kaelyn Alvarado; Dirtiest, Keith Hawkins; Cleanest, Natty Lint; Smallest, Wyatt Troyer; Biggest, Charlie Cooper, and Judge’s Choice: Jenna Sheldon. Wednesday was twin day. Thursday was teachers and students switch day.

Friday was dress like a farmer day and there were exotic animals in the ag room, including an ostrich, camel, mini zebu and exotic deer. A tractor and anything but a car parade was held during the day.

The winners of each category were as follows: Oldest, Zander Croskey; Newest, Reese Anderson; Dirtiest, Patrick Weaver; Cleanest, Billy Patten; Smallest: Mr. Debinet; Biggest, Nate Sprang, and Judges Choice, Darren Gallion. Friday afternoon the West Holmes FFA held Ag Olympics where several sports and clubs participated in different contests to showcase their ag related skills.

These contests included: bale toss, egg toss, milk the cow, water bucket carry, wheel barrow race, sack race, milk chug and an obstacle course Thank you to Schlauchs Exotics for providing Friday’s petting zoo and thanks to all of the FFA members, students and faculty for making this week possible.

MILLERSBURG, Ohio — On Feb. 22, members of the West Holmes FFA competed in the General Livestock and Dairy Judging contests at the ATI Equine Center. The dairy judging team was the 11th place team. Reece Anderson, Emma McDonnell, Ian Barr and Logan Van Dalen participated. There were 26 teams and 307 individuals.

MILLERSBURG, Ohio — The West Holmes FFA Chapter held its meeting on March 17. The meeting was led by incumbent President Andi Schuch, during which committee reports were presented and several motions passed, including funding for banquet supplies, FFA camp, a spring trap shoot and officer elections.

The 2025-2026 officer Team is as follows: President Madison Ringwalt, Vice President Emma Eberhard, Secretary Mia Spencer, Reporter Courtney Crider, Treasurer Shane Lorentz, Sentinel Makenzie Mast, Student Advisor Natty Lint and Historian Wyatt Troyer.

•••

HOWARD, Ohio — Four members of the East Knox FFA competed on April 11 in the State Environmental/Natural Resources Career Development Event hosted at the Conservation Area of the Ohio Farm Science Review grounds in Madison County. Team members were Aiden Kapper, Mackenzie Wilson, Ava Page and Miranda Fawcett.

Individually, Kapper placed third out of 245 contestants who competed at the online qualifier and 60 who advanced to the finals. The teams that participated qualified through two rounds of preliminary events.

The East Knox FFA team placed seventh in the event, which took students through an exam, a Zoom presentation on soil health and hands-on fieldwork.

Kapper and Page earned individual top ten honors, and the chapter continues its strong record in the event, placing in the top ten nearly every year since it began in 2007.