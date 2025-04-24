Smalley enjoys 99th year of independence

“Good and frosty this morning. Put in a full day helping John Smith thresh. After supper mounted Selim and lit out bareback for Farmers’ Club in College Hall, lecture on practicing economy in farming.”

— November 9, 1875 diary entry of Alexander Smalley

Ashland County’s small Eckley community near Jeromesville, Ohio, was filled with neighbors who helped one another in everything from farming chores to grave digging.

The bachelor found entertainment and education in various places, including lectures given in various towns. “Attended Dr. Marten’s lecture in Jeromeville. ‘Twas good but very poorly attended. Jeromevillians do not seem to appreciate scientific lectures very highly. Subject was Construction of the human brain, phrenologically considered.”

The next evening he notes, “Question at society tonight is ‘should old bachelors vote?’”

On Christmas Eve, “Rode up to Hayes and attended Christmas humbug at College Chapel. ‘Twas fearfully thin. Perry H tried to impersonate old Santa by tumbling down an artificial chimney.”

A “remarkable Christmas, warm and sultry all day, but no rain. We had a big turkey roast with guests including Mr. E.V. Eddy and wife and daughter and Mrs. Siegel from Minnesota. They all left at dark. Will remain at home even if it is a Saturday night.”

On the last day of 1875 Smalley writes, “Tis quite strange but neverless true that we finished our corn the last afternoon of the last day of the 99th year of our national independence. We are having remarkable weather to close out the year.”

We can only assume that the 100th year of the USA would have offered a mighty celebration on Independence Day, for the diary for 1876 is missing from the Smalley collection.