Roundup of gardening news for April 28, 2022

FRANKLIN COUNTY

Green teacher. 4-H Project Green Teacher, a school gardening series for educators, Master Gardener volunteers, and others interested in school gardening, will return to The Ohio State University Columbus campus, June 6-10. The series is designed for those who would like to use gardening as a context for learning with youth, meet resource personnel, and boost their confidence as a garden educator while also providing an opportunity to network with others who are interested in school gardening.

The extension-sponsored series will be hybrid this year, and participants can partake either virtually for $25, or in person for $40. Master Gardener volunteers will enjoy a reduced registration of $10 for either virtual or in-person attendance. The in-person location will be at the Kunz-Brundige Franklin County Extension Building, 2548 Carmack Road, Columbus.

The program will run from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. daily, depending upon attendance option. Online participant sessions will end at 2:15 p.m., while in-person participants will take part in daily outdoor activities at the Waterman Agricultural and Natural Resources Laboratory from 2:30-3:30 p.m.

Session topics will include:

– How to start a school garden

– How to engage administrators, colleagues, the community, etc.

– Understanding soils

– Site selection

– Behavior management

– Bees and native pollinators

– Season extension

– Hydroponics and aquaponics

– Integrated pest management

– Plant health

– Chickens

– Celebrating the harvest

– Farm-to-school connections

– Evaluating your school garden

Presenters will come from a variety of backgrounds and will include classroom teachers and OSU Extension personnel.

The series will culminate with a 4-H Project Green Teacher certificate and the opportunity to earn up to 20 contact hours depending on attendance.

Registration deadline is June 1. For more information and to view the schedule, go to the registration site at go.osu.edu/pgtsu22 or contact Sue Hogan at hogan.239@osu.edu.

GEAUGA COUNTY

Garden workshop. The Geauga County Master Gardener volunteers will hold a garden tools selection and maintenance workshop, May 14, 9 a.m.-10:30 a.m.

Geauga Master Gardener Volunteers Annie Rodewig and Dick Coin are offering a journey into the world of tools for the gardener.

There will be door prizes as well as beverages and snacks.

For advance registration, call 440-834-4656. The free class is held at the Geauga County OSU Extension Office, Patterson Center (at the north end of the Burton Fairgrounds), 14269 Claridon-Troy Road, Burton, Ohio.

• • •

Gardening questions. Have questions about your plants, lawn care, trees, garden pests, vegetable or flower gardens? Ohio State University Extension has trained volunteers to educate others with timely, research-based gardening information.

Master Gardeners are available the month of April via email at mggeauga@yahoo.com. Starting May 1 through Sept. 30, the gardeners are available Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. They can be found at the OSU Extension office at 14269 Claridon Troy Road, in Burton, Ohio, or at 440-834-4656. Feel free to email, call or stop by.

RICHLAND COUNTY

Workshop and sale. Richland SWCD is hosting a free workshop on native plants, May 3 at 3 p.m. at the Richland County Fairgrounds Nature Park at 750 N. Home Road, Mansfield.

Noah Cable, of Pheasants Forever, will review species selection, site selection considerations, site preparation, planting methods and post-planting care. For all landowners, Gale Martin, of Natives in Harmony, will share why native plants are important in our landscape, their benefits and how to choose plants.

The Native Plant Sale will take place after the workshop from 4 to 6 p.m. Plant plugs cost $3 each and are subject to availability. Flats of plants may be ordered during the sale for $96. Garden gloves and native seed packets will be available to purchase, also.

To register for the workshop or more information about the Native Plant Sale, visit richlandswcd.net/get-involved/calendar, call 419-747-8685 or email contact@richlandswcd.net.

• • •

Rain garden grants. In an effort to promote conservation practices by landowners, Richland Soil and Water Conservation District is providing cost-share grants to offset some of the cost of installing a rain garden, purchasing a rain barrel or having soil tested.

These practices help protect the health of soil and water resources and conserve water. The funds supporting this grant program came from donations made during the Richland Gives event in November 2021.

The application period is open until June 1. For further details and an application, visit forms.gle/XBS1LQ3rc9RZ5p1QA, call 419-747-8685 or email Contact@RichlandSWCD.net.

• • •

Wildflower hike. Spring wildflowers are in bloom throughout Richfield Heritage Preserve and to help people enjoy them, the Friends of Richfield Heritage Preserve are sponsoring a guided hike, May 14, from 1 to 3:30 p.m. at the park (4374 Broadview Road in Richfield).

Led by ecologist Jennifer Windus, president of the Ohio Invasive Plants Council and adviser to the Friends’ Invasive Species Management Team, the woodland walk will feature her insights on protecting the park’s native species. The 2-mile loop trail travels through one of the most scenic sections of the park.

Participants are asked to meet shortly before 1 p.m. at Waterfront Shelter — which is just south of The Lodge — wear sturdy shoes, dress for the weather and bring water to drink. While the event is free and open to the public, attendees are asked to R.S.V.P. via Eventbrite at eventbrite.com/e/wildflower-hike-tickets-264331822597.

• • •

Conservation creation. Join Richland Soil and Water Conservation District May 10 at 6 p.m. for the next Conservation Creation arts and craft project, Flower Power Paper. The workshop will take place at The Longview Center, 1495 West Longview Avenue, in Mansfield.

At Flower Power Paper Conservation Creation, you will make paper with dried flowers to use as a decoration, in scrapbooking or in other creative ways. The district provides the materials and tools needed to make the project.

Reservations are requested for the workshop and cost $6 per person. Visit richlandswcd.net/get-involved/calendar or call 419-747-8685 for more information and to register for the workshop.

The remaining Conservation Creation Workshops for the year are June 14, Needle Felted Sheep; July 12, Rustic String Art; Aug. 9, Aviary Tea Party; Sept. 13, Fall Centerpieces; Oct. 11, Corny Wreaths; and Dec. 13, Grapevine Tree.

(To add a nonprofit event to our gardening listing, send details at least three weeks in advance to: Gardening News, Farm and Dairy, P.O. Box 38, Salem, OH 44460; or email: editorial@farmanddairy.com.)