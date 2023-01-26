Roundup of gardening news for Jan. 26, 2023

GEAUGA COUNTY

Common yard and garden weeds. Former Geauga Park District naturalist Judy Barnhart, now president of the Native Plant Society of Northeastern Ohio, will help you identify some of those pesky weeds popping up in your garden or yard and lead you in your own identification process, March 26, from 1 to 2 p.m. at The West Woods Nature Center.

This presentation, in partnership with the Native Plant Society, will also call out those families of weeds that are notorious for becoming noxious or even aggressive. Register at geaugaparkdistrict.org under Programs and Events, then March 26 on the calendar. The West Woods Nature Center is at 9465 Kinsman Road (Route 87) in Russell Township.

Lunch and learn. Virtual presentation topics include birding, maple sugaring and wildflowers will be covered by naturalist Karie Wheaton during the virtual Lunch and Learn lessons about nature shared on Wednesdays from noon to 1 p.m.

The presentations require registration at geaugaparkdistrict.org. Topics include the following: All About Maple Sugaring, Feb. 8 and 22, and Spring Wildflowers, March 8 and 22. A Zoom link to participate will be emailed before the program.

PORTAGE COUNTY

Small fruits for home gardeners. Portage Masters Gardeners and Portage Soil and Water Conservation district are hosting this workshop at 6 p.m. Feb. 16 virtually. The presenter for the evening will be Gary Gao, a small fruit specialist at Ohio State University’s South Center where his research focuses on grapes, blueberries and brambles. Gao can also provide information on growing less common fruit crops including chokeberries, elderberries, gooseberries, goji berries, hardy figs and hardy kiwis.

There will be an opportunity for questions at the end of the presentation. To register visit smallfruitsforhomegardeners.eventbrite.com; call Anthony Lerch at 330-235-6811; or email at alerch@portageswcd.org.

