Roundup of gardening news for Jan. 31, 2019

STARK COUNTY

The Herb Society. The Herb Society at the Hoover Historical Center in North Canton marks its 35th anniversary in 2019. Organized in 1984 to tend the gardens at the Hoover Historical Center, members now maintain the 12 gardens that complement the Hoover homestead in the backyard of the Hoover Historical Center.

Members invite anyone interested in gardening to join them as an “Herbie Adventurer,” beautifying the gardens. Monthly meetings begin in March and go through November.

Information on The Herb Society is available at www.walsh.edu/the-herb-society or contacting Ann Haines at 330-244-4667 or ahaines@walsh.edu.

