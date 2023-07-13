Roundup of gardening news for July 13, 2023

BEAVER COUNTY

Forest Farming Series: American Ginseng. The agroforestry practice of forest farming is the production of non-timber forest products in forests to produce edible and medicinal crops for personal use and income.

Forest Farming Series: American Ginseng will review the uses and benefits of the medicinal plant American ginseng Panax quinquefolius. Attendees will learn about the uses, trade and cultural importance; identification, biology and ecology; side effects; wild population stewardship and forest farming approaches and research updates and educational opportunities.

The webinar will be held Aug. 31 from 7:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. live online via Zoom. Pre-registration is required at web.cvent.com/event/f1c8e6a7-d2c7-405e-8ac9-be18e0d73e90/summary. The cost is $10 for those seeking credit and free for everyone else.

LAWRENCE COUNTY (Pa.)

Master Gardeners host annual garden tour. The Penn State Master Gardeners of Lawrence County are hosting their Annual Garden Tour on July 16 from noon to 4 p.m. The tour highlights five area gardens, which can be toured at your own pace. Master Gardeners will be available at each location to answer questions.

The tour will consist of five gardens within Lawrence County. While touring, you will learn about Native and Pollinator Friendly Gardens, planning for private and public spaces, new and well-established gardens, raised garden beds for vegetable production, and much more.

Each garden will provide an opportunity to view different styles of gardens, a chance to talk to the creators of these gardens and get their input on their gardening experiences and talk to Penn State Master Gardeners from Lawrence County.

Cost for the tour is $10. Registration is encouraged. You can register online at extension.psu.edu/master-gardener-garden-tour or by calling 877-345-0691.

Walk-ins are welcome the day of the tour at the New Castle Public Library, 207 E. North St., New Castle, PA 16101. Call the Penn State Extension office at 724-654-8370, ext. 3 with any questions.

