Roundup of gardening news for March 14, 2019

GEAUGA COUNTY

Birds and butterflies. Master gardeners will provide a program on creating a bird and butterfly friendly yard and garden. The program will be at the Geauga County OSU Extension Office, 14269 Claridon-Troy Road, Burton, March 27 from 7 to 9 p.m.

Cost is $15. For more information, call 440-834-4656.

JEFFERSON/HARRISON COUNTY

Seed giveaway. Michele Mack, Jefferson/Harrison Master Gardener, will be at Schiappa Library March 23, noon-2 p.m., to answer questions about seed germination and biology. She will also hand out seeds.

MAHONING COUNTY

Butterfly Identification and Monitoring Workshop. The 22nd annual Butterfly Identification and Monitoring Workshop will be held at Youngstown State University’s Kilcawley Center March 23. It will run from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. with registration and snacks at 9:30 a.m.

Youngstown State University and its student organization, the Youngstown Environmental and Sustainability Society, is partnering with the Ohio Lepidopterists, Ohio Department of Natural Resources, and Ohio Biological Survey to present this workshop.

Registration includes lunch and snacks. In order to insure lunch, registration must be received by March 16.

Students are encouraged to attend at no charge but must pre-register to be assured of handouts etc.

To register, send a check for $15, $5 without lunch, payable to The Ohio Lepidopterists, and name/address/phone/email and choice of Turkey/Beef/Ham/Veggie to arrive by March 16.

Mail to Jerry Wiedmann, 12764 Huntoon Road, Painesville, OH. 44077, 440-254-4230, 440-413-3778, wiedmannjl@gmail.com.

PORTAGE COUNTY

Cover crops for home gardeners. On March 30, Ann Brandt of Walnut Creek Seeds will discuss the benefits and practical applications of cover crops and reduced-till practices at the home garden scale. The program runs from 10 a.m. until noon at the Portage Soil and Water Conservation District meeting room, 6970 state Route 88, Ravenna, Ohio. To register, visit www.portageswcd.or/register or call 330-235-6815.

