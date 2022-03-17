Roundup of gardening news for March 17, 2022

OHIO

Green teacher. 4-H Project Green Teacher, the school garden series for educators and others who are interested in school gardening, will return to the Ohio State University Columbus campus June 6-10.

The series is designed for those who would like to use the garden as a context for learning with youth, meet resource personnel and to boost their confidence as a garden educator while also providing an opportunity to network with others who are interested in school gardening. The series will be hybrid this year and participants can participate either virtually for $25, or in-person for $40.

In general, the program will run from 9:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. daily, with an exception for those participating online.

Session topics related to school gardening include steps to starting a school garden, engaging administrators, colleagues, the community and more, understanding soils, site selection, behavior management, bees and native pollinators, season extension, hydroponics, aquaponics, integrated pest management, plant health, chickens, celebrating the harvest, farm to school connections, evaluating your school garden and more.

Presenters are from a variety of backgrounds and include classroom teachers and OSU Extension personnel. The series will culminate with a 4-H Project Green Teacher certificate, and the opportunity to earn up to 20 contact hours, depending on attendance. For more information and to view the schedule, visit go.osu.edu/pgtsu22.

(To add a nonprofit event to our gardening listing, send details at least three weeks in advance to: Gardening News, Farm and Dairy, P.O. Box 38, Salem, OH 44460; or email: editorial@farmanddairy.com.)