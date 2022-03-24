Roundup of gardening news for March 24, 2022

BELMONT COUNTY

Seeds. The Belmont Soil and Water Conservation District will once again be offering their Seed Library for the 2022 garden season. The Seed Library is a public seed sharing program that provides garden seeds at absolutely no charge to participants.

It works just like any library. You can go to the office, pick out the seeds that you want to plant this year, sign them out, grow your seeds, save some seeds from your harvest and return them to our Seed Library so they can be available to someone else next year.

There are vegetable, herb, perennial flower and annual flower seeds available. The district has multiple packets of most things, but asks that you only take what you need. Some things may be really hard to save seeds from and that’s OK — just save what you can.

Also, be sure not to return seeds that have a potential of being cross pollinated with other plants. When returning seeds, label them with as much detail as you can. The Belmont SWCD office is at 130 West Main Street, in St. Clairsville. For questions, call 740-526-0027.

The district is also hosting a class on seed starting April 5, 6 p.m., at the community room in the Ohio Valley Mall. Shelley Rockwell, of The Flower Gardens of Barnesville, will teach participants the basics of starting seeds at home. Topics include starting seeds, equipment needed and solutions to common problems. All participants will receive a kit to start their own seeds at home.

Call the office at 740-526-0027 to register for this class.

CRAWFORD COUNTY

Take home garden. The Crawford County Conservation District will hold an event for guests to plant their own tiny herb “greenhouses” March 29, 4:30-5:30 p.m. The herbs can later be potted or planted outside. Included are basil, cilantro, dill and fennel. The cost for the materials and seeds is $3. All ages are welcome. All children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult.

The event is in Stainbrook Park, at Picnic Shelter 1. Pre-registration is required at 814-763-5269. For more information, visit crawfordconservation.org.

(To add a nonprofit event to our gardening listing, send details at least three weeks in advance to: Gardening News, Farm and Dairy, P.O. Box 38, Salem, OH 44460; or email: editorial@farmanddairy.com.)