Roundup of gardening news for May 18, 2023

GEAUGA COUNTY

Composting 101. Join Geauga Soil and Water Conservation District from 6-7:30 p.m. May 23 at the Burton Library. Learn about composting basics and benefits, different composting methods, and how to avoid common composting problems. This in-person program is free, but registration is required by calling 440-834-4466 or visiting engagedpatrons.org/EventsExtended.cfm?SiteID= 9583&EventID=484314&PK=.

Propagating purple lavender. In this class from 10 a.m.-noon June 10, Aimee Crane, owner of Bee Loved Lavender, will discuss the various types of lavender that can be grown and overwintered well in northeast Ohio. Participants will learn techniques for producing hardwood and softwood lavender cuttings through a hands-on demo and will be able to take their planted lavender cutting home. Materials will be provided on various techniques for propagating lavender and other herbs including the best soil to use, rooting tips and containers that yield the greatest propagation success. Registration and payment must be received by June 3. The cost of the class is $15. Call for more information and registration at 440-834-4656. Mail checks, payable to OSU Extension, to: PO Box 387, Burton, OH 44021.

