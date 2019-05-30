Roundup of gardening news for May 30, 2019

CRAWFORD COUNTY (PA.)

Rain barrel program. The Crawford County Conservation District will offer a program about rain barrels June 6, 4:30-5:30 p.m. Registration is required. There will be a limited amount of rain barrels available for purchase at $40 per barrel.

The program will cover topics like the effects of stormwater, how rain barrels work and why they are important.

STARK COUNTY

Rain barrel workshops. Stark Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) will host multiple rain barrel workshops. Participants will learn how to install and maintain a rain barrel.

Make a reservation by calling 330-451-7645.

– Lawrence Township: May 30, 5-6 p.m., Township Hall, 5828 Manchester Ave. NW;

– Hartville: June 13, 1:30-2:30 p.m., Village Hall, 202 W. Maple St.;

– Jackson Township: June 3, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Township Hall, 5735 Wales Ave. NW;

– North Canton, June 5, 5-6 p.m., Dogwood Park Shelter, 241 Seventh St. NE.

TUSCARAWAS COUNTY

Fairy Garden Workshop. Zoar Village is offering a Fairy Garden Workshop June 8 from 1-2:30 p.m. with Jane Donehue of Bluebird Pottery.

It will be held at the Historic Sewing House, 221 W. Third St., Zoar. The $30 class fee includes all instruction, materials and one fairy garden pot to make to take home.

Reservations for this class are due June 1 and can be made by calling 330-874-3011. Zoar Community Association members receive a 10% discount on all classes.

Garden tour. Historic Zoar Village is taking reservations for its updated Beyond the Fences of Zoar Garden Tour and Symposium.

It will also feature add-on workshops, a luncheon and a tea service at the newly opened Tin Shop Coffee House.

The events are scheduled for June 15 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The $10 garden tour ticket includes presentations, a tour of the historic Zoar Garden, tours of private gardens around the village, access to a new butterfly exhibit and a silent auction.

Topics covered by presenters include: Planning Your Perfect Garden Party by Nathan Paternoster of Pam’s Posies; Best Books for the Gardener by Laura Hanna at the Tuscarawas County Public Library; Worm Composting — Fun With Kids by Barbara Dewey, Master Gardener; and DIY Natural Home Cleaning Products by Kate Shumaker of the OSU Extension.

Guests on the garden tour can add on a catered luncheon at the Zoar Schoolhouse.

Heather Pariso will conduct the Creating Your Own Culinary Herb Pot workshop, while Trisha Shamp will lead a workshop on Creating Your Own Garden Sign. Each workshop is $20 and advance registration is required.

Call 330-874-3011 by June 5 to register.

There will be two lunch seatings at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Tickets for the luncheon are $20 and advance reservations are required. Call 330-874-3011 by June 7 to reserve.

Afternoon tea service will consist of a selection of teas and a scone served at the Tin House Coffee Shop. Guests will hear from Melissa DiGirolamo, owner, about the process of renovating the original Zoar building.

Tickets for afternoon tea are $10 and reservations are required by June 5. Call 330-874-3011 for reservations.

Vendors and artisans will be set up in the Zoar Garden.

(To add a nonprofit event to our gardening listing, send details at least three weeks in advance to: Gardening News, Farm and Dairy, P.O. Box 38, Salem, OH 44460; or email: editorial@farmanddairy.com.)