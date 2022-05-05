Roundup of gardening news for May 5, 2022

BEAVER COUNTY (PA.)

Wildflower walk. Independence Conservancy will hold a family-friendly wildflower walk 1-3 p.m. on Mother’s Day, May 8, at Rocky Bend Nature Preserve, 247 Raccoon Creek Road, Potter Township, Monaca, Pennsylvania. Learn about native plants, wildflowers, wetlands and natural wonders in your own backyard.

This easy-paced walking tour of Rocky Bend will be led by Kyle Filicky and Jared Walker, ecological scientists with Civil & Environmental Consultants, Inc., of Moon Township. Wear sturdy shoes and dress for the weather. There is no rain date.

MAHONING COUNTY

Milkweed seeds. Planting milkweed is one of the easiest ways that each of us can make a difference for monarch butterflies. Planting local milkweed species is always best, so stop in at the Mahoning County Extension Office to get yours today.

Milkweed seeds are available at the Mahoning County Extension Office at 490 South Broad Street, in Canfield, Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., while supplies last with no holds. Cost is a suggested $2 donation. Packets contain around 50 seeds.

Monarch caterpillars feed exclusively on the leaves of milkweed, the only host plant for this iconic butterfly species. As such, milkweed is critical for the survival of monarchs. Without it, they cannot complete their life cycle and their populations decline. With questions, call the Mahoning County Extension office at 330-533-5538.

