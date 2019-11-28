Roundup of gardening news for Nov. 28, 2019

CLARK COUNTY

Poinsettia sale. The Northwestern FFA is selling poinsettias. Four-inch pots are $5 and 6-inch pots are $15. These poinsettia colors vary from red to pink to white. Purchases can be made at Northwestern High School during the week at the greenhouse from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m.

LAWRENCE COUNTY (PA)

2020 calendars. The Penn State Master Gardeners of Lawrence County are selling 2020 calendars for $10. They are available for purchase at the Penn State Extension Office, 430 Court St. in New Castle, Pennsylvania, or by calling 724-654-8370. Calendars can also be mailed for a $5 fee. The calendar promotes the Master Gardener program, along with providing gardening tips throughout the year.

