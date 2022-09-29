Roundup of gardening news for Sept. 29, 2022

LAWRENCE COUNTY

Master gardener training. Penn State Extension in Lawrence County is accepting applications for the 2022/2023 Master Gardener Program Training class. This program consists of a volunteer training course designed to provide trainees with horticulture information and skills necessary to provide teaching and outreach within Lawrence County.

Weekly online classes take place every Thursday night, 6-8:15 p.m., October-March. In addition to attending classes, trainees agree to do 50 hours of volunteer work to become a certified master gardener. After the training year, the master gardeners complete 20 hours of volunteer time, as well as 10 hours of continuing education (webinars, conferences, etc.).

Volunteer opportunities may include presentations for children on the topic of gardening or pollinators, presentations for adults on container gardening, composting and many other topics. Volunteers may write articles for the public, answer gardening questions, help maintain our demonstration gardens or assist with fundraisers like our annual plant sale.

To be considered for the master gardener training program, an application and interview is required. Once accepted into the training program, the master gardener apprentice pays a nominal $200 fee for program materials and a Master Gardener Manual. Questions can be directed to Joy Wilson, Master Gardener Coordinator for Lawrence County at jhw5391@psu.edu, or you can visit the Lawrence County Extension website at extension.psu.edu/programs/master-gardener/counties/lawrence to apply.

