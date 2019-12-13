Santa visits dairy farm for milk and cookies

A child sits on a yellow toy tractor in front of Santa.
Hunter Skolosh, 3, told Santa he wants a yellow tractor or combine for Christmas this year. (Sarah Donaldson photo)

CANAL FULTON, Ohio — If Santa had dairy cows pulling his sleigh instead of reindeer, he would put Jerseys in the front. They look the most like reindeer.

That’s what he told visitors hoping to make it onto the “nice” list at Clardale Farms Dec. 11 for Stark County Farm Bureau’s first ever Milk and Cookies with Santa.

Milk and cookies

Casey Ellington, of Stark County Farm Bureau’s Young Ag Professionals, said the group came up with the idea because they wanted to let people see the cows in the winter.

Usually, people visit the farm in the spring and summer, and she wanted people to see how well taken care of and comfortable the cows on the farm are, even when it’s cold outside.

“And Santa — his favorite drink is milk,” Ellington added.

The milk came from Superior Dairy, where Clardale Farms sends its milk for processing.

Magic mailbox

The farm bureau and the farm also partnered with In Your Shoes — The Sophia Capo Memorial Foundation, a charity based in Stark County that supports families with children who have congenital heart defects, to bring Sophie’s Magic Mailbox to the event.

The foundation, which the Capo family established to honor Sophia Capo, who was born in 2012 and passed away from complications from an undetected congenital heart defect, has been a nonprofit for about five years according to Lauren Capo, Sophie’s mother.

But this is the first year for the mailbox, which the Capos have taken to 11 events this year in addition to having a longer-term station at Kia of Alliance. Children can write letters to Santa and put them in the mailbox.

Every child who sends a letter can get one back from Santa. Lauren Capo said they are expecting to get about 250 letters for Santa this year.

At the stations, the foundation also accepts donations. These donations will support local families who are dealing with medical treatments for congenital heart defects.

“We try and make a little magic for them,” Lauren Capo said.

To learn more or to donate, visit www.sophiesmagicmailbox.com or call 330-361-9111.

Avalynn Bloomfield and Richard Bloomfield, her dad, sit on Santa's lap together.
Avalynn Bloomfield, 6, and Richard Bloomfield sit on Santa’s lap at the Stark County Farm Bureau’s Milk and Cookies with Santa on Clardale Farms. Richard wants a new tractor for Christmas. Avalynn told Santa she wants a baby cow. (Sarah Donaldson photo)
Children work on letters for Santa next to the mailbox.
Children and their families work on letters for Santa at Sophie’s Magic Mailbox. Each child who puts a letter in the mailbox can get a letter back from Santa. Donations for the nonprofit support families dealing with medical treatments for congenital heart defects. (Sarah Donaldson photo)
A grandfather sits on Santa's lap while his grandson sits on a yellow toy tractor in front of them.
Kevin Schmucker poses with his grandson, Hunter Skolosh, 3, and Santa. (Sarah Donaldson photo)
A boy puts a letter for Santa into a mailbox while his father holds him up so he can reach.
Holden Summers, 2, puts his letter for Santa into the magic mailbox. (Sarah Donaldson photo)
Santa talks to two young boys about what they want for Christmas.
Jayden Summers, 10, and Weston Summers, 3, talk to Santa about what they want for Christmas. (Sarah Donaldson photo)
A two-year-old blonde boy sits on Santa's lap.
Tristan Kociuruba, 2, sits on Santa's lap. (Sarah Donaldson photo).
A couple sit on Santa's lap together.
Bobbi and Dean Pugh sit on Santa's lap together. (Sarah Donaldson photo)
A boy with a black jacket and hood sits on Santa's lap for a picture.
Dominic Samardzic, 5, poses for a picture with Santa. (Sarah Donaldson photo)
Reporter Sarah Donkin is a former 4-Her and a Mount Union graduate from Columbiana County, Ohio. She enjoys playing and writing music, cooking, and storytelling in many forms. She can be reached at 800-837-3419 or sarah@farmanddairy.com.

