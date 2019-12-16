Hold the raw, unpasteurized eggs from your holiday recipes

By Tracy Turner | Ohio State Chow Line

Q: “I love to drink eggnog this time of year, and hollandaise sauce is a rich indulgence that puts me in the holiday mood. While I typically make my own eggnog and hollandaise sauce using raw eggs, this year my wife has asked me to avoid the raw eggs. What’s wrong with using raw eggs in those recipes?”

A: Count me in among those hundreds of thousands of consumers who indulge in rich, creamy, delicious eggnog this time of year! In fact, some 135 pounds of eggnog is consumed in this country each year, according to research from Indiana University.

But, if you are making your own eggnog—which is a sweetened, dairy-based drink traditionally made with milk, cream, sugar, whipped eggs, and spices—you should make sure that it is safe to drink. You can do this by using pasteurized eggs, which you can find in any grocery store, next to the regular eggs.

Another way to ensure safety is by cooking the egg mixture for homemade eggnog to 160 degrees Fahrenheit, according to Foodsafety.gov, which offers food safety information from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

This is because raw eggs can contain salmonella, said Sanja Ilic, Food Safety State Specialist, Ohio State University Extension. OSU Extension is the outreach arm of The Ohio State University College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences.

“Cooking the egg mixture for homemade eggnog, hollandaise sauce, and other egg-based treats will kill dangerous bacteria that can cause food poisoning,” Ilic said.

That’s an important step, considering that salmonella typically causes a million foodborne illnesses in the United States each year, resulting in some hospitalizations and even some deaths, according to the CDC.

Salmonella infection can cause diarrhea, fever, and abdominal cramps within 12 to 72 hours of infection, with the symptoms typically lasting four to seven days. In some people, the disease can be so severe that it leads to hospitalization or even death, the CDC says.

So how do eggs become contaminated with salmonella?

Poultry can carry bacteria such as salmonella, which can contaminate the inside of eggs before the shells are formed. Eggshells can also become contaminated with salmonella from poultry droppings (feces) or from the area where they are laid, according to the CDC.

“However, it’s important to know that eggs are safe and nutritious when you cook and handle them properly,” Ilic said.

The CDC advises that you avoid using raw, or undercooked, unpasteurized eggs as part of your holiday treats. The agency instead recommends that you use pasteurized eggs in your recipes that call for raw eggs. Pasteurized eggs are those that have been heat-treated to kill harmful microorganisms.

Here are some other CDC suggestions when using raw eggs:

Cook eggs until both the yolks and the whites are firm. Egg dishes should be cooked to an internal temperature of 160 degrees or hotter.

Make sure that foods containing raw or lightly cooked eggs, such as hollandaise sauce, Caesar salad dressing, and tiramisu, are made only with pasteurized eggs.

Eat or refrigerate eggs and foods containing eggs promptly after cooking. Do not keep eggs or foods made with eggs warm or at room temperature for more than two hours, or one hour if the temperature is 90 degrees or hotter.

Wash your hands and all items that come into contact with raw eggs—including countertops, utensils, dishes, and cutting boards—with soap and water.

Please note: Don’t lick the bowl or eat raw dough when you are making cakes, cookies, brownies, or other foods that contain raw, unpasteurized eggs!

Although you might be tempted to lick a batter-laden spoon or a bowl filled with raw dough or batter, it’s best to avoid this practice to lessen your chances of getting a foodborne illness.

Chow Line is a service of the College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences and its outreach and research arms, OSU Extension and the Ohio Agricultural Research and Development Center. Send questions to Chow Line, c/o Tracy Turner, 364 W. Lane Ave., Suite B120, Columbus, OH 43201, or turner.490@osu.edu.