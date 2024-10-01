Shingle repair may be necessary to keep a sound roof

SALEM, Ohio — Out of sight out of mind is a philosophy many people adopt to put off dealing with problems; but what if these issues pertain to the roof over your head?

Most people don’t often think about the state of their roofs until a leak or problem arises and it’s too late. Asphalt shingles — the most popular type of shingle in North America — are designed to last anywhere from 15-30 years, depending on weather conditions.

However, if shingles aren’t inspected and repaired within this timeline, they can deteriorate, leading to a number of problems. Adrianne Kemp, owner of Key Roof Solutions, says proactively planning and scheduling an inspection is the best way to avoid disaster.

Shingle deterioration

According to Kemp, “the number one reason a shingle wears out is because it dries out — 90% of the time that’s what’s happening.”

Asphalt shingles are made of oil, which means they expand in the heat and contract in the cold. These extreme temperature changes can dry out the shingles, making them break and become brittle.

Dry shingles can lead to water damage, pose a fire hazard and decrease property value. There are a few ways to determine if shingles need to be repaired before stepping on the roof like excessive grit loss in gutters.

Grit loss is when the granules — the small, sand-like particles — in the shingles shed off and fall, oftentimes into the gutter. Another sign of damage is black algae — discoloration — and cracks on the shingles.

Bringing in help

The best way to ensure shingles need maintenance work, however, may be hiring a roofing company to come out and do an inspection. Key Roof Solutions is just one company in the Ohio area that offers roof inspections to determine the state of shingles.

Kemp founded Key Roof Solutions — based out of Coshocton County, Ohio — in April to help folks save money on roofing costs and put forth environmentally friendly solutions for roofing repairs. Once an inspection is completed, Key Roof Solutions offers several services to restore shingles.

“The key difference in Key Roof Solutions, is we’re not strictly a single rejuvenation,” Kemp said. “We actually take care of your roof first and then we rejuvenate.”

Shingle repair options

Key Roof Solutions offers inspections, roof tune-ups and shingle rejuvenation. For roof tune-ups, the company “cleans” up the roof in preparation for shingle rejuvenation. This consists of caulking nail holes, readjusting flashing and replacing seals over vent pipe boots.

The company then rejuvenates the shingles by using a plant-based spray called Reactiv8, a relatively new treatment in the roofing industry. Similar technology has been used for years to repair other asphalt products like driveways; Reactiv8 was created roughly 3 years ago for asphalt shingles.

The solution restores the bonds of shingle granules, increasing their flexibility so that when they experience thermal expansion and contraction, they won’t break. Reactiv8 also improves the shingle’s structural strength as well as protects against water permeation and inclement weather. The formula protects shingles for up to 5 years.

According to Key Roof Solutions’ website, the bonding between the layers of shingles has a 90% improvement rate. Kemp states not only is it more cost-friendly than re-roofing, but it is an environmentally friendly option.

“First, you got a 95% plant-based product. On the other hand, it’s saving shingles from going to the landfill,” Kemp said.

For more information about Key Roof Solutions, visit https://shinglejuice.com/.

(Liz Partsch can be reached at epartsch@farmanddairy.com or 330-337-3419.)