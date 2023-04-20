Solon Woods dedicated as nature preserve

SOLON, Ohio — Ohio Department of Natural Resources Director Mary Mertz and Solon Mayor Edward Kraus, April 13, officially dedicated Solon Woods as Ohio’s 143rd state nature preserve, and the first in Cuyahoga County.

Located outside the city of Solon’s urban center, the preserve offers mature mixed hardwoods, wildflowers, small streams and vernal pools. Locally called Great Blue Heron preserve, the property once harbored a great blue heron rookery with numerous nests. The woods still draw a variety of songbirds and other wildlife.

Many of Solon Woods’ massive oak, beech, and maple trees have stood in place since before European settlement making the woodland an excellent old-growth remnant.

Open for public visitation, the site will be managed by ODNR’s Division of Natural Areas and Preserves in conjunction with the city of Solon. Plans for the site include improving public access.