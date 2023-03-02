Spring turkey hunt is being offered in Geauga County

CHARDON, Ohio — The Geauga Park District is offering a turkey hunting opportunity again this spring on park property.

For the option to participate, applicants must complete the form located at geaugaparkdistrict.org/activity/hunting and email it to permits@geaugaparkdistrict.org or drop it in the mail.

Applications are due March 27 for the youth hunt taking place April 15 and 16, and are due April 3 for the regular hunt taking place April 29 through May 28.

Hunters will be selected by random drawing and notified via email of their acceptance and hunt location. Permits will be sent electronically and include hunt and location information. Details about submitting an application can be found on the form as well.

ODNR rules and regulations apply to all hunting conducted on park property.