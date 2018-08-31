Stark County fair sale results 2018

Maddie Bishop sold her 1,524-pound grand champion dairy steer for $2.50 a pound to Paris & Washington Insurance. From left to right is fair king Kalob Wilson, Hunter Palmer, dairy princess Lindsay L’Amoreaux, and dairy sweetheart Kora Pero.
Victoria Bennage sold her 1,464-pound reserve champion dairy steer for $2 a pound to Paris & Washington Insurance. From left to right is Hunter Palmer, dairy princess Lindsay L’Amoreaux, and dairy sweetheart Kora Pero.
Nick Johnson sold his 51.1-pound grand champion turkey for $1,000 to Judge David Nist (left), Alan Harold/Stark County Auditor, Reggie Stoltzfus for State Representative, Judge Rosemarie A. Hall, and Judge Kristin Farmer (unpictured).
Morgan Campbell sold the grand champion dairy cheese for $6,000 to Paris and Washington Insurance, and Wallace Farms Feed & Drive-Thru.
DAIRY BEEF FEEDERS Number of Market Lots: 132
Grand champion: Ashley Wentling Bid: $3.75pound Weight: 638 pounds Buyer: New York Life Insurance Reserve champion: Josh Landes Bid: $2.75/pound Weight: 619 pounds Buyer: Krystowski Tractor Sales
DAIRY BEEF STEERS Number of Market Lots: 19 Average: $2.31/pound Grand champion: Maddie Bishop Bid: $2.50/pound Weight: 1,524 pounds Buyer: Paris & Washington Insurance Reserve champion: Victoria Bennage Bid: $2/pound Weight: 1,464 pounds Buyer: Paris & Washington Insurance
Grand champion carcass: Klara Pero Bid: $1.35/pound Weight: 1,431 pounds Buyer: Paris & Washington Insurance Reserve champion carcass: Carter Varner Bid: $1.60/pound Weight: 1,276 pounds Buyer: K Palmer Insurance
CHICKENS Number of lots: 105
Grand champion exhibitor: Sullivan Kennedy Bid: $800 Buyer: Hartville Kitchen Reserve champion exhibitor: Will Tabellion Bid: $850 Buyer: Thomas & Associates PPS; Daniel and Shelley Johnson; Jason Pugh, Atty-Bixler & Moore Co.; and George and Becky Kiko
TURKEY Number of lots: 54
Grand champion turkey: Nick Johnson Bid: $1,000 Weight: 51.10 pounds Buyer: Judge David Nist, Alan Harold/Stark County Auditor, Reggie Stoltzfus for State Representative, Judge Rosemarie A. Hall, and Judge Kristin Farmer Reserve champion turkey: Anthony Johnson Bid: $700 Weight: 49.35 pounds Buyer: John Tabellion; Jason Pugh, Attorneys Bixler & Moore Co.; and George and Becky Kiko
RABBIT MEAT PEN Number of Meat Pens of Three: 12
Grand champion meat pen: Christian Pernell Bid: $400 Buyer: Snyder Show Cattle Reserve champion meat pen: Larry Mackey Bid: $500 Buyer: Judge David Nist, Matthews for Judge, Judge Rosemarie A. Hall, and Snyder Show Cattle