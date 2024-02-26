The American kestrel: A falcon in peril

Northeast Ohio is home to many different birds of prey. Yet, the species that earns the award for the most vibrant colors, diminutive size and spirited personality is the American kestrel.

Recognized by its slender, pointy wings, long tail and swift flight, the kestrel is not a hawk, but rather, a falcon. Standing a mere 9 inches tall, with a wingspan of 22 inches, the kestrel’s signature behavior is to hover in one spot or perch high on wires and treetops while its tail bobs up and down as it searches for prey below.

Its diet is varied, and although it feeds on small birds, earning it the name “sparrow hawk”, it also regularly feasts on rodents, snakes, frogs and insects, using its sharp talons and hooked beak to aid in their capture and consumption.

A male kestrel, with his brilliant orange tail and slate blue wings, is a sight to behold, while the female, although slightly larger, is not as colorful, sporting brown wings, back and tail with black barring. Unlike other birds of prey, many of which construct their own nests, kestrels are secondary nesters, seeking out existing cavities rather than constructing their own. Old woodpecker holes, hollow trees, crevices in barns or building soffits may all qualify for suitable kestrel nest sites. Yet, one of their favorite places to nest is in a manmade nest box.

Decline

American kestrels are North America’s most widespread falcons. They are a bird of open country, preferring grasslands over forest. Yet throughout the past 50 years, their numbers have alarmingly declined more than 50%. Scientists believe that a combination of factors has played a part in this disappearance, including loss of habitat, competition for nest sites, climate change, car collisions, predation by other birds of prey and chemicals, such as pesticides and herbicides, that accumulate in their systems.

As my 31-year career with the Geauga Park District was drawing to a close, I decided to undertake one final endeavor, and in 2018 I launched my Kestrel Nest Box Project. This was to be a community effort, designed to act as a partnership between the park and local landowners to provide nest boxes to be placed in suitable kestrel habitat.

With lumber money in my budget for 25 boxes, I enlisted a local Amish craftsman for their construction. Then came the task of making my pitch to the people whose properties showed the greatest promise of hosting kestrel pairs. Door to door I went, with a box in one hand and plenty of kestrel information in the other. I felt like a traveling salesman. I was pleased with the positive interest and, in the end, was able to distribute all 25 boxes.

Instantly, landowners were converted to landlords as we discussed the proper location as well as height and hole direction for each box. Also required, was their diligence in keeping the boxes free of unwanted tenants (mainly starlings and squirrels) so that they would be empty when the kestrels came calling. Landowners also committed to cleaning out the boxes after the kestrels had nested.

I agreed to monitor the boxes once a week, starting in March through the end of nesting season, to record their status. As a licensed bird bander, I sweetened the deal by offering landowners an up-close look at the nestlings and utilizing their assistance when it was time to band them.

Results

The boxes went up at the end of 2018, and we waited with great anticipation for the following spring. Although there were kestrels in the area, it was unknown whether or not they would abandon their traditional nest sites in place of a manmade box. There are pockets of kestrel habitat throughout Geauga County, but it is the southeast quadrant that holds the largest expanses of rural land, much of it lying within the Amish community. It is in this very area where our boxes prevailed.

In 2019, four of the boxes hosted kestrel pairs. Although not all of the same boxes were utilized, this same trend of four nesting pairs continued in 2020 and 2021. In 2022, the number of nesting kestrel pairs jumped to seven. Last year, my record was surpassed, and 10 pairs of kestrels found the boxes to their liking. It is interesting to note that in many other parts of the country where nest box programs are in place, the kestrel population continues to decline. Yet, here in northeast Ohio it is obvious that the population of this species is beginning to climb as kestrel sightings increase. To date, I have banded over 125 chicks.

Hosting a kestrel nest box is a waiting game. It takes perseverance and patience. Yet for those who have succeeded in their landlord responsibilities, the reward has been great. Kestrels lay their eggs in March and April with an average clutch of 5. After an incubation of 28-31 days, the chicks hatch. At the age of 15-17 days, the chicks are lowered from the nest, allowing me to place an aluminum USFWS leg band on one leg of each chick and a color band with large letter/number codes on the other before being returned to the box. Young kestrels officially leave the box (an act called “fledging”) at around 30 days of age.

Landowners tell me that having a front-row seat to a falcon show has been the opportunity of a lifetime. Watching these beautiful birds of prey rear their young while instructing them how to hunt and survive has given them a new depth of appreciation for kestrels, especially when it comes to rodent control.

Furthermore, having an up-close look and a chance to handle the nestlings during banding has resulted in an unforgettable experience. I am beginning to feel a sense of pride and ownership developing in the community. Word is spreading. Interest in the project is growing. After all, it’s not often you have an opportunity to play a firsthand role in the recovery of a species in peril!

•••

Note: If you live nearby in northeast Ohio, have the proper habitat, and know of a kestrel pair nearby, feel free to contact me for the possibility of having a nest box installed, receiving box plans or consultation for box placement.