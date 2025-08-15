The Racing Report: The Mazzagatti family

By -
0
257
Michael, Mike and Chloe Mazzagatti pose for a portrait at Norton Raceway Park, Norton, Ohio, Aug. 2, 2025. (Matthew Chasney photo)

The Racing Report is a five-part photo essay shot at short tracks in Ohio, West Virginia and Pennsylvania that will run in Farm and Dairy through the summer. Each month we will feature a different driver from around the region. For the fourth installment, photojournalist Matthew Chasney went to Norton Raceway Park, in Summit County, Ohio, on Aug. 2 to follow the Mazzagatti family.

“I’m telling you, something is either broken or it’s about to break”, insists 13-year-old super late model racer Chloe Mazzagatti. The Mazzagatti Racing crew is gathered around her in the team’s hauler. The car isn’t rolling through the corners correctly. The crew thinks it’s a setup issue, but she’s certain that something has been damaged. Chloe finished in sixth place at New Paris Speedway in Indiana the previous night. The car wasn’t handling well there either, but she chalked it up to getting the setup wrong at an unfamiliar track. However, here at her home track, Norton Raceway Park (formerly Barberton Speedway), she knows that it’s something deeper than a simple setup issue. She knows Norton well. After all, her father, two-time late model track champion Mike Mazzagatti, used to own it.

Chloe first showed an interest in racing at the age of 3. She especially enjoyed working on the cars and learning about what makes them go fast. She earned 15 wins racing in the legends class last year. In her first year in late models, she has notched one win and nine top-five finishes. She learned car setup and racecraft from her dad, and she learned patience from her mom, Lisa.

“You’re not going to win it on the first lap” was the best lesson her mom ever gave her.

Her little brother Michael is having a very different kind of night. His car is running well. He just won the Bandalero heat race, and he would go on to win the feature. The 10-year-old has racked up four feature wins and seven top-five finishes in his fourth season of racing. When he’s not in a race car, he can be found around the pits with his camera in hand. Inspired by the late Billy McKinney, who was the track photographer at Norton, Michael started photographing race cars on his mom’s cell phone until he got his own camera.

The Mazzagatti family has a long history of racing at Norton. Mike’s father, uncle and stepdad all raced here. He grew up at the racetrack, and he’s been racing himself since 1997. Mike has raced just about everywhere, but Norton is one of his favorites because of its unique challenges. “It’s a tight, small, hard to pass on track,” he said.

What is it like to compete against your children? “It can be nerve-racking,” Mike says, but he believes that he can’t be protective of them on the track. “They gotta learn how to hold their own.”

It’s a sentiment that Chloe shares.

“I’m gonna run him how I run everyone else and he’s gonna run me the same way he runs everyone,” she said.

During the late model feature, Mike has a front row seat to his daughter’s handling woes. He sees that she was right — a broken right rear end is the likely culprit. They’ll have to tear the car down later in the week to know for sure. The setup didn’t work, and the handling issues continue, so Chloe changes her driving style to suit the car. Despite the challenges, she slowly reels in Chris Grubbs and passes him in turn 3. She finishes in third place in the McIntosh Oil Late Model Feature — just ahead of her dad.

When asked what his favorite memories from a life of racing are, Mike immediately answers “watching my kids win.”

1 of 27
Michael Mazzagatti and Chloe Mazzagatti getting briefed at the drivers meeting ahead of a race at Norton Raceway Park, on Aug. 2, 2025. (Matthew Chasney photo)
Chloe Mazzagatti's tires show rubber build up following a 100 lap late model race at New Paris Speedway in New Paris, Indiana the previous night. (Matthew Chasney photo)
Mike Mazzagatti and Steve Needles evaluate Chloe's car. (Matthew Chasney photo)
Mike and longtime crew member Steve Needles get parts from the hauler ahead of a late model race at Norton Raceway Park, on Aug. 2, 2025. (Matthew Chasney photo)
Steve has known Mike since they were babies. In addition to working on Mike and Chloe's crew, he also serves as Chloe's crew chief when they travel. (Matthew Chasney photo)
Mike Mazzagatti, a 28-year veteran racer, helps to prepare his daughter Chloe's late model car before a race and Norton Raceway Park. (Matthew Chasney photo)
Mike Mazzagatti is a second generation racer and two-time track champion at Norton Raceway Park. He's taught his kids about car set up and race craft. (Matthew Chasney photo)
Chloe Mazzagatti relaxes in the team hauler before the feature race at Norton Raceway Park. Norton, Ohio, Aug. 2, 2025. (Matthew Chasney photo)
Mike Mazzagatti watches his son Michael compete in the bandalero heat race at Norton Raceway Park. (Matthew Chasney photo)
Michael Mazzagatti takes the checkered flag for the bandalero heat race at Norton Raceway Park, Aug. 2, 2025. (Matthew Chasney photo)
Micheal Mazzagatti fist bumps his mom, Lisa after winning the bandalero heat race at Norton Raceway Park, Aug. 2, 2025. (Matthew Chasney photo)
Mike (left) and Chloe (right) started third and fourth in the late model heat race at Norton Raceway Park, Aug. 2, 2025. (Matthew Chasney photo)
Mike is at the backend of his career and his role is now to help put his kids in the best position to succeed - which also means racing them hard and teaching them to hold their own. (Matthew Chasney photo)
Chloe makes the case that her car is damaged to her dad and Steve at Norton Raceway Park, Aug. 2, 2025. (Matthew Chasney photo)
Cars compete in the outlaw super late model heat race at Norton Raceway Park, Norton, Ohio, on Aug. 2, 2025. (Matthew Chasney photo)
Photographs of the Mazzagatti's in victory lane decorate the inside of the Mazzagatti Racing hauler. Norton, Ohio, Aug. 2, 2025. (Matthew Chasney photo)
Mike relaxes with a friend in the team's hauler while Chloe tends to her car. Norton Raceway Park, Norton, Ohio, Aug. 2, 2025. (Matthew Chasney photo)
Out of all of Mike’s wins, there’s nothing that compares to him like watching his kids win at Norton Raceway Park. (Matthew Chasney photo)
Mike and Chloe prepare to race each other in the outlaw super late model feature at Norton Raceway Park. Norton, Ohio, Aug. 2, 2025. (Matthew Chasney photo)
Micheal Mazzagatti poses with his trophy after winning the bandalero feature race at Norton Raceway Park. Norton, Ohio, Aug. 2, 2025. (Matthew Chasney photo)
Michael Mazzagatti runs in the Legends class at Norton Raceway Park. A newcomer to the class, he’s learning to change his driving style to handle a more powerful car. (Matthew Chasney photo)
Lisa Mazzagatti sits with Chloe in the shoot before the outlaw super late model feature race at Norton Raceway Park, Norton, Ohio, on Aug. 2, 2025. (Matthew Chasney photo)
The green flag drops for the late model feature race at Norton Raceway Park, Aug. 2, 2025. (Matthew Chasney photo)
Chloe Mazzagatti in car number 87 chases down Chris Grubs on the back straight at Norton Raceway Park. Norton, Ohio, on Aug. 2, 2025. (Matthew Chasney photo)
Chloe struggled with a damaged car that wasn't rolling through the corners correctly. She changed her driving style to suit the car's handling and finished in third place in the feature at Norton Raceway Park, on Aug. 2, 2025. (Matthew Chasney photo)
Mike Mazzagatti streaks down the back straight at Norton Raceway Park, Norton, Ohio, Aug. 2, 2025. (Matthew Chasney photo)
Chloe gets out of her car after a gritty run in the late model feature race while her brother, Michael takes her picture.. Norton Raceway Park, Norton, Ohio, Aug. 2, 2025 (Matthew Chasney photo)

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY