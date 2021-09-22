Three more utility-scale solar farms get approval in Ohio

The Ohio Power Siting Board approved three solar farms last week that will produce more than 500 megawatts of power. The newly approved facilities will cover a combined 2,300 acres of land in Defiance, Erie and Hardin counties.

The power siting board approved on Sept. 16 the Mark Center Solar Project, in Defiance County, the Wheatsborough Solar project, in Erie County, and Hardin Solar Energy III, in Hardin County.

The 109.9 MW Mark Center Solar project will sit on about 665 acres within an 877-acre project area in Mark Township.

Wheatsborough Solar’s 125 MW project will sit on about 690 acres within 940 acres of leased land in Groton Township. In addition to the solar panels, it includes a 50 MW battery energy storage system.

Hardin Solar Energy III plans to build a 300 MW solar facility in Roundhead, Marion and McDonald townships. The arrays will sit on about 1,030 acres of land.

The Ohio Power Siting Board approved a dozen utility-scale solar projects so far this year, including the three approved on Sept. 16. These projects, if they are all built, will sit on about 13,500 acres of land and produce 2,200 MW of electricity.

There are 24 solar projects awaiting approval by the Ohio Power Siting Board or in the pre-application phase These projects would cover more than 40,000 acres and produce 4,100 MW of electricity.