Tour historic barns in Stark County April 25-26

BURBANK, Ohio — Conference registration is now open for the Ohio Barn Conference and Barn Tour XXIV, scheduled for April 25-26 at the Foltz Community Center, 224 Wood St. North in East Canton, Ohio.

There will be a day-long barn bus tour April 25 leaving from the Hampton Inn & Suites Alliance parking lot, 1831 W State St. in Alliance. Participants will travel Stark County by charter bus on a guided tour of six historic, timber-frame barns. The tour includes lunch, and attendees will learn the history of the barns and the farms they occupy. Space is limited and advanced registration is required.

The conference will be April 26 at Foltz Community Center and will include breakfast, lunch, a silent auction and annual meeting.

Visit the website to view conference information and register securely online at www.friendsofohiobarns.org/annual-conference. Early bird rates are in effect until March 31.

The Friends of Ohio Barns has a block of rooms at the Hampton Inn & Suites Alliance. For hotel reservations, call the central Hilton reservation line, rather than the hotel location, at 888-446-6677. Only a limited number of rooms are available under the block.

Thursday evening event details are coming soon. Registration will be separate from registration for Friday and Saturday’s conference.