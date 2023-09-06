Waterford Community Fair sale

Aug. 19, 2023
Sale Total: $404,450
Average Price: $1,944
Total Lots: 208
Total Buyers: 136
MARKET HOG
Grand Champion and Premier Exhibitor: Syd Skinner, Churchtown Shining Stars 4-H Club
Bid: $8,500
Buyer: Wetz Warehouse.
Jeremiah’s Coffee House sponsored the Premier Exhibitor Award.
Reserve Champion: Adalyn Eichmiller, Churchtown Community Crew 4-H Club
Bid: $2,850
Buyer: Lock No. 4 Coffee.
SKILLATHON WINNERS
Junior: Connor McCartney, Churchtown Shining Stars 4-H Club
Intermediate: Kaylie McCutcheon, Running Wild 4-H Club
Senior: Emma Hartline, Waterford Frye FFA
Triple I Trucking sponsored the Skillathon medallions.
SHOWMANSHIP WINNERS
Junior: Madi Zimmer, SL Homemaker LS Boys 4-H Club
Intermediate: Syd Skinner, Churchtown Shining Stars 4-H Club
Senior: Sydney Barnes, Fort Frye FFA
HOG POSTER CONTEST WINNERS
1st Place: Levi Dennis
2nd Place: Declan Schaad
3rd Place: Sydney Barnes
Triple I Trucking sponsored the poster awards.
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!