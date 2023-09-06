Waterford Community Fair sale

Grand Champion Hog
Premier Exhibitor Syd Skinner's grand champion hog sold for $8,500 to Wetz Warehouse. Jeremiah's Coffee House sponsored the Premier Exhibitor Award. (Submitted photo)

Aug. 19, 2023
Sale Total: $404,450
Average Price: $1,944
Total Lots: 208
Total Buyers: 136

MARKET HOG

Grand Champion and Premier Exhibitor: Syd Skinner, Churchtown Shining Stars 4-H Club

Bid: $8,500

Buyer: Wetz Warehouse.

Jeremiah’s Coffee House sponsored the Premier Exhibitor Award.

Reserve Champion: Adalyn Eichmiller, Churchtown Community Crew 4-H Club

Bid: $2,850

Buyer: Lock No. 4 Coffee.

Reserve Champion Hog
Adalyn Eichmiller’s reserve champion hog sold for $2,850 to Lock No. 4 Coffee. (Submitted photo)

SKILLATHON WINNERS

Junior: Connor McCartney, Churchtown Shining Stars 4-H Club

Intermediate: Kaylie McCutcheon, Running Wild 4-H Club

Senior: Emma Hartline, Waterford Frye FFA

Triple I Trucking sponsored the Skillathon medallions.

SHOWMANSHIP WINNERS

Junior: Madi Zimmer, SL Homemaker LS Boys 4-H Club

Intermediate: Syd Skinner, Churchtown Shining Stars 4-H Club

Senior: Sydney Barnes, Fort Frye FFA

HOG POSTER CONTEST WINNERS

1st Place: Levi Dennis

2nd Place: Declan Schaad

3rd Place: Sydney Barnes

Triple I Trucking sponsored the poster awards.

