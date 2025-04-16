Webinar details Emergency Commodity Assistance Program program

WASHINGTON — Join the Farm Service Agency for an overview of the new Emergency Commodity Assistance Program at 3 p.m. on April 17 on Zoom.

Through ECAP, FSA is issuing up to $10 billion in direct payments to eligible agricultural producers of eligible commodities for the 2024 crop year to help agricultural producers mitigate the impacts of increased input costs and falling commodity prices.

The ECAP application period started on March 19 and runs through Aug. 15. During the free ECAP producer webinar, FSA staff will provide a program summary and overview to include covered commodities, producer eligibility, payment calculation information, application process and frequently asked questions.

To register for the event, visit tinyurl.com/4dambfpu.