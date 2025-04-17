Help us identify Hazard A Guess? Item No. 1287

Hello from Hazard!

Susan Dexter, the only reader to submit a guess on Item No. 1286, followed up again last week, writing, “It’s looking more and more like this is a parlor spinning wheel — not to say that it couldn’t have been used to wind bobbins. Tell Patrick the part it’s missing is the foot treadle.”

Patrick Brown purchased Item No. 1286 at an auction, and it was listed as a yarn winder.

•••

With the mystery of Item No. 1286 seemingly wrapped up, we’re moving on to our next item this week.

Item No. 1287 was submitted and discovered by Sharon Wolford, of Ravenna, Ohio, in her elderly aunt’s home. It appears to be some sort of clamp. Sharon would like to know what the item is and what it was originally intended to be used for.

If you recognize Item No. 1287, let us know at editorial@farmanddairy.com, comment on this Hazard A Guess? post at www.farmanddairy.com or send mail to Hazard a Guess?, in care of Farm and Dairy, P.O. Box 38, Salem, OH 44460.

•••

If you have an item you’d like to have identified by our readers, please submit it to editorial@farmanddairy.com.