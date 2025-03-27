WVDNR to celebrate 2025 Gold Rush by stocking golden rainbow trout

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources will stock 69 lakes and streams across the state with over 50,000 golden rainbow trout for its 2025 Gold Rush event from April 1-12.

This will include waters in or near 15 state parks and forests. Of these fish, 100 will have a numbered yellow tag. If an angler catches a trout with one of these tags, they can enter the tag number online for a change to win a prize. This could include a free resident West Virginia Lifetime Fishing License, one winner; a one-night West Virginia state park lodge stay, five winners, and a $25 West Virginia State Parks gift card, five winners. The prizes will be selected through random drawing.

All anglers with a valid fishing license and trout stamp who report their tagged catches during the Gold Rush event will also qualify to receive a gift bag. Anglers 15 years and older must have a West Virginia fishing license with a current trout stamp and a valid form of identification to participate in Gold Rush.

West Virginia fishing regulations can be viewed at WVdnr.gov/fishing-regulations. To buy a license or stamp, visit WVfish.com. For more information, visit WVdnr.gov/goldrush.