Lake Erie anglers found guilty for fishing violations

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife’s law enforcement officers assigned to Lake Erie recently closed two cases in which anglers unlawfully took more than the legal daily limit of six walleye.

Walleye fishing limits are enforced by the Division of Wildlife to prevent overfishing and protect the fishery for sustainable use.

In December 2024, Ohio Wildlife investigators Kelsey Brockman, Brian Bury, Jason Hadsell and Kevin Good discovered anglers at Huron Fishing Access Boat Launch in Erie County were double tripping, an unlawful practice of surpassing daily bag limits by taking multiple trips onto Lake Erie in a day. In total, 10 anglers were charged in Huron Municipal Court.

In the first court case, Robert H. Bragg, 34, of Antwerp; Brian N. Gerschutz, 49, of Oakwood; Noah N. Gerschutz, 26, of Payne, and Joshua N. Longardner, 27, of Payne, were charged for taking more than the daily limit of walleye on Lake Erie. Each was found guilty and paid $210 in fines and court costs. Fifteen walleye were forfeited to the Division of Wildlife.

Six anglers were charged in a second court case: Devon S. Devries, 28, of Rothbury, Michigan; Todd A. Devries, 52, of Montague, Michigan.; Gregg D. Zack, 58, of Whitehall, Michigan; Nathan J. Zack, 31, of Whitehall, Michigan; Phillip L. Manthei, 62, of Twin Lake, Michigan, and Jason A. Unger, 49, of Hudsonville, Michigan. All six anglers were found guilty of taking more than the daily limit of walleye on Lake Erie and possessing fish in an unlawful form while away from a permanent residence. Each was ordered to pay $310 in fines and court costs, and 22 walleye were forfeited to the Division of Wildlife. Two of the defendants had previous charges for taking more than the legal limit of walleye on Lake Erie.

Anyone who witnesses a wildlife violation in Ohio can call the Turn in a Poacher hotline at 1-800-762-2437. Reports are kept anonymous. Information that results in the conviction of a wildlife crime may result in a reward.