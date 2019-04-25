Youth take 1,318 birds in special wild turkey season

COLUMBUS — During Ohio’s 2019 youth spring wild turkey season, 1,318 birds were harvested, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife.

Hunters age 17 and under were eligible to participate in the two-day season, April 13-14.

All participants were required to possess a valid Ohio youth hunting license and a spring turkey permit and be accompanied by a non-hunting adult.

The youth turkey season was open statewide, with the exception of Lake La Su An State Wildlife Area in Williams County, which required a special hunting permit.

The youth spring turkey season is one of four special youth-only hunting seasons designed by the Division of Wildlife to offer a safe and productive early hunting experience.

Special hunting seasons are also available for upland game, white-tailed deer and waterfowl.

The state has two zones for spring turkey hunting.

For 2019, south zone hunting dates began April 22 and will last through May 19.

The northeast zone dates are April 29 to May 26.

The spring turkey season is open statewide except for Lake La Su An Wildlife Area.

Hunters can view the 2019 spring turkey season zone map and harvest regulations at wildohio.gov.