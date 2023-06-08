LISBON, Ohio — Harold Robert “Bobby” Frederick, 62, of Lisbon, died at 10:15 p.m. June 1, 2023, at Salem Regional Medical Center.

He was born on Sept. 3, 1960, in Sewickley, Pennsylvania, the son of the late Frank and Dolores (Holman) Frederick Sr. Bobby was well known from his business, Frederick’s Heating and Cooling. He was a very friendly sort, and once you had met him, you were friends for life. A very social person, Bobby had many friends, but there was nothing better than being with family.

Bobby was a hunter of deer and other small game, a fisherman of all kinds of fish in Ohio, Pennsylvania and other great locations. A good lover of nature will go and camp in the great outdoors, which he did often. The Twin Springs and Eagle Pass golf courses were no stranger to him, as he spent many hours there with friends playing.

He is survived by his daughter Shawna Frederick and two grandchildren; his longtime close and special friend, Lynda Moore, of Lisbon; siblings Benjamin Frederick, of Leetsdale, Pennsylvania, Daniel Frederick, of Ambridge, Pennsylvania, Darlene Phillips, of Leetonia, Dorothy Clifford, of Wake Forest, North Carolina, and Janet Rollins, of Fayetteville, Georgia; and many nieces and nephews.

There will be no services planned to be held at this time. Share thoughts, memories and condolences at apgreenisenfh.com. Arrangements entrusted to the care of the Greenisen family of Arbaugh-Pearce-Greenisen & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services, Salem.