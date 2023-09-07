EAST ROCHESTER, Ohio — Leo L. Davis, 79, passed away Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023 in Aultman Hospital. He was born Oct. 4, 1943, in Canton to Leo and Wilda (Sanor) Davis Sr.

He was a dairy farmer and member of the New Alexander Christian Church. He graduated from Minerva High School in 1961 and was a member of the Farm Bureau.

Leo loved farming; his farm was known as Green Hill Acres. He loved attending tractor pulls and pulling his own tractors. He spent many summers vacationing in the Outer Banks with his family and was loved by his children and grandchildren, of whom he was so very proud.

He is survived by his wife of 61 years, MaryAlice (Lantz) Davis, whom he married Oct. 7, 1962; two daughters, Christina Davies of Minerva and Deborah (Tom) Ristvey of Hermitage, Pennsylvania; son Robert (Susan) Davis of East Rochester; eight grandchildren, Hannah, Nathaniel, Matthew and Redding Davis, John and Brandon Smith, Samantha and Lantz Ristvey and eight great-grandchildren.

A private family service will be held. Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at gotschallfuneralhome.com.