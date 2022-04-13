A+ Mashed Potatoes
Ingredients:
- 3-4 pounds Russet potatoes
- 1/2 cup milk or half and half
- 1/4 cup butter
- 1/2 cup sour cream
- 1 tsp. chopped fresh or dried parsley
- salt and pepper to taste
Directions:
- Peel potatoes and cut into quarters. Place potatoes in a large stockpot and cover with water, add salt (about 1-2 teaspoons) and bring to a boil. Allow to boil for about 20-25 minutes or until the potatoes fall apart when poked with a fork.
- Combine milk and butter in a microwave safe bowl and place in the microwave for about 40 seconds or until butter is melted. This makes it so the milk doesn’t cool off your potatoes when you add it.
- Drain potatoes and mash with a potato masher or mix in a stand mixer with whisk attachment. If you use a stand mixer, make sure to keep it on low to medium speed. Slowly add milk/butter mixture until you reach your desired consistency adding more milk if you want the potatoes to be thinner.
- Mash in sour cream, parsley and salt & pepper. Serve immediately.
