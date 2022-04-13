Creamed Peas and Potatoes
Ingredients:
- 6-8 red potatoes cut into 1″ cubes
- 3-4 Tbsp. butter
- 1/4 cup flour
- 2 cups milk or to taste
- salt and pepper to taste
- 1-2 cups peas fresh or frozen
Directions:
- Boil potatoes in salted water until just done/fork tender, approximately 10-15 minutes depending on the size of your potato cubes (you don’t want them overdone or they will get mushy). Drain and set aside.
- In a medium-sized saucepan, melt butter over medium heat. Slowly add flour, stirring, until flour/butter mixture becomes doughy (you may not need all the flour). SLOWLY add milk, whisking constantly until mixture becomes smooth and creamy. You want it to be a gravy consistency so add more milk if it seems too thick. Add salt and pepper, to taste. Add peas and bring to a slight simmer. Carefully stir potatoes into creamy mixture until potatoes become well covered and serve!
