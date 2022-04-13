Easter Salad
Ingredients:
- 12 ounces mixed spring greens
- 16 ounces strawberries, washed, hulled, & sliced
- 4 ounces crumbled feta cheese
- 4 Tbsp. balsamic vinegar
- 1 Tbsp. sugar substitute
Directions:
- Place spring greens, strawberries and feta cheese in large bowl. Toss lightly.
- In a small sealable container, add vinegar and sugar substitute; seal and shake vigorously to combine.
- Pour dressing evenly over salad, and again, toss lightly. Serve immediately.
