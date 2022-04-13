Easter Salad

Easter Salad

Ingredients:

  • 12 ounces mixed spring greens
  • 16 ounces strawberries, washed, hulled, & sliced
  • 4 ounces crumbled feta cheese
  • 4 Tbsp. balsamic vinegar
  • 1 Tbsp. sugar substitute

Directions:

  1. Place spring greens, strawberries and feta cheese in large bowl. Toss lightly.
  2. In a small sealable container, add vinegar and sugar substitute; seal and shake vigorously to combine.
  3. Pour dressing evenly over salad, and again, toss lightly. Serve immediately.

