Amish Peanut Butter Pie
Submitted by: Tammy Reese of Farm and Dairy
Yield: 1 pie serves 8-10 people
Ingredients:
- 1 pie crust 9-inch, baked and cooled or make your own crust
Peanut Butter Crumbles:
- 1/2 cup powdered sugar
- 1/2 cup creamy peanut butter
Peanut Butter Filling:
- 1 3.4 ounce box of instant vanilla pudding mix
- 1 1/2 cups milk
- 3/4 cup peanut butter
- 1 cup whipped cream or 1 cup of cool whip
Whipped Topping:
- 1 cups whipping cream + 1/2 tsp of vanilla + 1 Tbsp. of powdered sugar OR 1- 8 oz. container of whipped topping.
Directions:
- Using an electric mixer, in a medium bowl, add powdered sugar and peanut butter.
- Mix on medium speed until small peanut butter crumbles start to come together.
- If mixture is too powdery, simply add a few drops of water to the and larger nuggets will form.
- Add half the peanut butter nuggets to the bottom of the pie shell.
- Using a mixer, mix together the dry vanilla instant pudding mix, milk and peanut butter together for 2 minutes.
- Add in the whipped cream (make sure it’s already whipped) and mix in lightly.
- Pour pudding into pie crust on top of the peanut butter crumbles.
- If making whipped cream, using mixer, whip together on medium-high 1 cup of whipping cream, and 3 tablespoons of powdered sugar to get whipped cream texture. 1 cup of whipping cream makes 2 cups when whipped.
- Top with whipped cream.
- Add half the peanut butter crumbles to the top of the whipped cream.
- Let the pie cool in the refrigerator for at least 1-2 hours to set up before cutting.
