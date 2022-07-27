Amish Peanut Butter Pie

Submitted by: Tammy Reese of Farm and Dairy
Yield: 1 pie serves 8-10 people

Ingredients:

  • 1 pie crust 9-inch, baked and cooled or make your own crust

Peanut Butter Crumbles:

  • 1/2 cup powdered sugar
  • 1/2 cup creamy peanut butter

Peanut Butter Filling:

  • 1 3.4 ounce box of instant vanilla pudding mix
  • 1 1/2 cups milk
  • 3/4 cup peanut butter
  • 1 cup whipped cream or 1 cup of cool whip

Whipped Topping:

  • 1 cups whipping cream + 1/2 tsp of vanilla + 1 Tbsp. of powdered sugar OR 1- 8 oz. container of whipped topping.

Directions:

  1. Using an electric mixer, in a medium bowl, add powdered sugar and peanut butter.
  2. Mix on medium speed until small peanut butter crumbles start to come together.
  3. If mixture is too powdery, simply add a few drops of water to the and larger nuggets will form.
  4. Add half the peanut butter nuggets to the bottom of the pie shell.
  5. Using a mixer, mix together the dry vanilla instant pudding mix, milk and peanut butter together for 2 minutes.
  6. Add in the whipped cream (make sure it’s already whipped) and mix in lightly.
  7. Pour pudding into pie crust on top of the peanut butter crumbles.
  8. If making whipped cream, using mixer, whip together on medium-high 1 cup of whipping cream, and 3 tablespoons of powdered sugar to get whipped cream texture. 1 cup of whipping cream makes 2 cups when whipped.
  9. Top with whipped cream.
  10. Add half the peanut butter crumbles to the top of the whipped cream.
  11. Let the pie cool in the refrigerator for at least 1-2 hours to set up before cutting.

