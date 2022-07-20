Dakota’s favorite Cheesecake
Submitted by: Dakota McCracken, 2022 Columbiana County Dairy Princess of Homeworth, OH
Yield: 1 cheesecake
Dakota attends United High School and is the daughter of Stephanie Cooper and Daniel McCracken.
Ingredients for the crust:
- 1 3/4 cups Graham cracker crumbs (from about 15 Graham crackers)
- 2 tTbsp. sugar
- Pinch salt
- 4 Tbsp. plus 1 tsp. unsalted butter (if using salted butter, omit the pinch of salt), melted
Ingredients for the filling:
- 2 pounds cream cheese, at room temperature
- 1 1/3 cups sugar
- Pinch salt
- 2 tsp. vanilla extract
- 4 large eggs, at room temperature
- 2/3 cup sour cream, at room temperature
- 2/3 cup heavy cream
- For the sour cream topping:
- 2 cups sour cream
- 1/3 cup powdered sugar
- 1 tsp. vanilla extract
Ingredients for the raspberry sauce:
- 12 oz. fresh raspberries
- 1/2 cup sugar
- 1/2 cup water
Directions:
- Prepare the crust: Preheat oven to 350°F, with rack in lower third of oven. Pulse the graham crackers in a food processor or blender until finely ground. Put in a large bowl, and stir in the sugar and salt. Stir in the melted butter. Use a 9″ x 2-3/4″ round springform pan, and gently press the crumbs in the bottom using your fingers until the crumbs are a nice even layer at the bottom of the pan (with maybe just a slight rise along the inside edges of the pan). Place the pan on a baking sheet and bake at 350°F for 10 minutes. Remove from the oven and let cool. Lower the oven temperature to 325°F. While the crust is cooling, you can skip ahead and start on the filling. Wait until the crust has cooled to wrap the pan. Prepare the springform pan so no water leaks into it while cooking. Place a large 18-inch by 18-inch square of heavy duty aluminum foil on a flat surface. Place the springform pan in the middle of the foil. Gently fold up the sides of the foil around the pan. Make sure to do this gently, so you don’t create any holes in the foil. If there are any holes, water will get into the pan and ruin the crust. Press the foil around the edges of the pan. Place a second large square of foil underneath the pan, and repeat, gently folding up the sides of the foil around the pan and pressing the foil against the pan. To be triply safe, repeat with a third layer of heavy duty foil. Gently crimp the top of the foil sheets around the top edge of the pan.
- Make the cheesecake: Cut the cream cheese into chunks and place in the bowl of an electric mixer fitted with the paddle attachment. Mix on medium speed for 4 minutes until smooth, soft and creamy. Add the sugar and beat for 4 minutes more.
- Add the salt and vanilla, mixing just until incorporated. Add the eggs, one at a time, mixing on low speed for 30 seconds after each addition. Remember to scrape down the sides of the bowl, and scrape up any thicker bits of cream cheese that have stuck to the bottom of the mixer that paddle attachment has failed to incorporate. Add the heavy cream and mix on low speed until incorporated.
- Prepare the pan and boiling water: Place the foil-wrapped springform pan in a large, high-sided roasting pan. Prepare 2 quarts of boiling water. Pour the cream cheese filling into the springform pan, over the graham cracker bottom layer. Smooth the top with a rubber spatula.
- Carefully pour the hot water into the roasting pan to create a water bath for the cheesecake, pouring until the water reaches halfway up the side of the springform pan, about 1 1/4 inches. Place the roasting pan with the springform pan in it into the oven on the lower rack. Bake at 325°F (160°C) for 1 1/2 hours. Turn the oven off and crack open the oven door 1 inch. Let the cheesecake cool in the oven, as the oven cools for another hour. This gentle cooling will help prevent the cheesecake surface from cracking. Carefully cover the top of the cheesecake with foil, so it doesn’t actually touch the cheesecake. Chill in the refrigerator for a minimum of 4 hours, or overnight.
- Prepare the sour cream topping: Place sour cream in a medium sized bowl. Add the powdered sugar and vanilla, and stir until smooth. Chill until you are ready to serve the cake. Note: This recipe produces enough sour cream topping for a thick topping and some extra to spoon over individual pieces of cheesecake, if desired. If you would like a thinner layer of topping and no extra for serving, reduce the sour cream topping ingredients in half.
- Prepare the raspberry sauce: Place raspberries, sugar, and water in a small saucepan. Use a potato masher to mash the raspberries. Heat on medium, whisking, about 5 minutes, until the sauce begins to thicken. Remove from heat, and let cool. Remove the cheesecake from the refrigerator. Remove the foil from the sides of the pan, and place the cake on your cake serving dish. Run the side of a blunt knife between the edge of the cake and the pan.
- Suggestion: use a hair dryer to heat the sides of the pan to make it easier to remove. Open the springform latch and gently open the pan and lift up the sides. Spread the top with the sour cream mixture. Serve plain or drizzle individual slices with raspberry sauce or sauce of your choice.
