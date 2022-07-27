Peanut Butter Pita Pockets
Ingredients:
- 2 apples, pears, bananas, peaches or mangoes
- 2 (6 1/2 inch) whole wheat pita bread pockets
- 1/4 cup chunky peanut butter
Directions:
- Wash and slice fruit.
- Cut pitas in half to make 4 pockets.
- Warm each pita half in the microwave for about 10 seconds.
- Carefully open each pocket. Spread 1 tablespoon of peanut butter on the inside walls of each pita half. You may need to warm the peanut butter in the microwave for a few seconds.
- Fill each pocket with sliced fruit.
- Serve at room temperature.
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!