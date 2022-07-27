Peanut Butter Pita Pockets

Peanut Butter Pita Pockets

Ingredients:

  • 2 apples, pears, bananas, peaches or mangoes
  • 2 (6 1/2 inch) whole wheat pita bread pockets
  • 1/4 cup chunky peanut butter

Directions:

  1. Wash and slice fruit.
  2. Cut pitas in half to make 4 pockets.
  3. Warm each pita half in the microwave for about 10 seconds.
  4. Carefully open each pocket. Spread 1 tablespoon of peanut butter on the inside walls of each pita half. You may need to warm the peanut butter in the microwave for a few seconds.
  5. Fill each pocket with sliced fruit.
  6. Serve at room temperature.

