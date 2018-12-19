Ingredients:
- 2 pkg. cream cheese, softened (8 oz. each)
- 3/4 cup chopped pepperoni
- 1/2 cup 100% grated three cheese blend
- 1/4 cup chopped black olives
- 2 Tbsp. chopped fresh basil
- 6 Tbsp. chopped roasted red peppers, divided
- 1 Tbsp. chopped fresh parsley
- Fresh basil leaves
- snack crackers
Directions:
- Mix cream cheese, pepperoni, grated cheese blend, olives, chopped basil and 2 Tbsp. peppers until well blended.
- Shape into 16-inch log; wrap in plastic wrap.
- Refrigerate 1 hour or until firm enough to handle. Form into wreath shape on large plate.
- Top with remaining peppers and parsley. Garnish with fresh basil leaves. Serve with crackers.
