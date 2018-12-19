Antipasto Wreath

Ingredients:

  • 2 pkg. cream cheese, softened (8 oz. each)
  • 3/4 cup chopped pepperoni
  • 1/2 cup 100% grated three cheese blend
  • 1/4 cup chopped black olives
  • 2 Tbsp. chopped fresh basil
  • 6 Tbsp. chopped roasted red peppers, divided
  • 1 Tbsp. chopped fresh parsley
  • Fresh basil leaves
  • snack crackers

Directions:

  1. Mix cream cheese, pepperoni, grated cheese blend, olives, chopped basil and 2 Tbsp. peppers until well blended.
  2. Shape into 16-inch log; wrap in plastic wrap.
  3. Refrigerate 1 hour or until firm enough to handle. Form into wreath shape on large plate.
  4. Top with remaining peppers and parsley. Garnish with fresh basil leaves. Serve with crackers.

