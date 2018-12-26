Ingredients:
- 6 medium red potatoes, cubed
- 2 tablespoons canola oil
- 1 small onion, halved and sliced
- 1 pound Fully Cooked Smoked Sausage Rope, cut into 1/4-inch pieces
- 1 package (16 ounces) sauerkraut, rinsed and well drained
- 1/4 teaspoon pepper
Directions:
- In a large skillet, saute the potatoes in oil for 5-6 minutes or until lightly browned.
- Stir in onion; saute for 3-4 minutes or until tender. Add the sausage, sauerkraut and pepper.
- Cook, uncovered, over medium heat for 4-5 minutes or until heated through, stirring occasionally.
