Sausage and Sauerkraut

Ingredients:

  • 6 medium red potatoes, cubed
  • 2 tablespoons canola oil
  • 1 small onion, halved and sliced
  • 1 pound Fully Cooked Smoked Sausage Rope, cut into 1/4-inch pieces
  • 1 package (16 ounces) sauerkraut, rinsed and well drained
  • 1/4 teaspoon pepper

Directions:

  1. In a large skillet, saute the potatoes in oil for 5-6 minutes or until lightly browned.
  2. Stir in onion; saute for 3-4 minutes or until tender. Add the sausage, sauerkraut and pepper.
  3. Cook, uncovered, over medium heat for 4-5 minutes or until heated through, stirring occasionally.

