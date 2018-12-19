Mushroom, Almond & Cranberry Rice Pilaf

By -
0
3

Ingredients:

  • 2 tsp. canola oil
  • 1 small onion, chopped
  • 1-1/2 cups sliced fresh mushrooms
  • 1 can chicken broth (14 oz.)
  • 1-1/2 cups whole grain instant brown rice, uncooked
  • 1/2 cup dried cranberries
  • 1/2 tsp. dried thyme leaves
  • 1/2 cup sliced almonds, toasted

Directions:

  1. Heat oil in large skillet on medium heat. Add onions; cook and stir 3 minutes. Add mushrooms; cook 3 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add all remaining ingredients except nuts; stir.
  2. Bring to boil on high heat; cover. Simmer on low heat 10 to 12 minutes or until liquid is absorbed.
  3. Stir in nuts.

