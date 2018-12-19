Ingredients:
- 2 tsp. canola oil
- 1 small onion, chopped
- 1-1/2 cups sliced fresh mushrooms
- 1 can chicken broth (14 oz.)
- 1-1/2 cups whole grain instant brown rice, uncooked
- 1/2 cup dried cranberries
- 1/2 tsp. dried thyme leaves
- 1/2 cup sliced almonds, toasted
Directions:
- Heat oil in large skillet on medium heat. Add onions; cook and stir 3 minutes. Add mushrooms; cook 3 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add all remaining ingredients except nuts; stir.
- Bring to boil on high heat; cover. Simmer on low heat 10 to 12 minutes or until liquid is absorbed.
- Stir in nuts.
