Applesauce Bread

Applesauce Bread

Yield: 1 loaf
Prep time:10 minutes
Cooking time:65 minutes
Total time:1 hour and 15 minutes

Ingredients:

  • 1/2 cup (1 stick) unsalted butter, softened
  • 1/4 cup dark brown sugar
  • 2 cups all-pupose flour
  • 1 teaspoon baking powder
  • 1 teaspoon baking soda
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 1 teaspoon allspice
  • 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla
  • 2 large eggs
  • 1 cup applesauce
  • 1 cup raisins
  • 1/2 cup chopped walnuts

Directions:

  1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Grease and flour 8x4x3-inch loaf pan.
  2. Using electric mixer cream the butter and brown sugar. Add the remaining ingredients, except raisins and nuts. Mix well. Stir in raisins and nuts.
  3. Pour into loaf pan. Bake for 60-65 minutes.

