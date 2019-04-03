Applesauce Bread
Yield: 1 loaf
Prep time:10 minutes
Cooking time:65 minutes
Total time:1 hour and 15 minutes
Ingredients:
- 1/2 cup (1 stick) unsalted butter, softened
- 1/4 cup dark brown sugar
- 2 cups all-pupose flour
- 1 teaspoon baking powder
- 1 teaspoon baking soda
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1 teaspoon allspice
- 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
- 1 teaspoon vanilla
- 2 large eggs
- 1 cup applesauce
- 1 cup raisins
- 1/2 cup chopped walnuts
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Grease and flour 8x4x3-inch loaf pan.
- Using electric mixer cream the butter and brown sugar. Add the remaining ingredients, except raisins and nuts. Mix well. Stir in raisins and nuts.
- Pour into loaf pan. Bake for 60-65 minutes.
