Challa Bread piled in a basket

Challah

Yield: 1 small & 2 large braided loaves
Prep time:1 hour 50 minutes
Cooking time:45 minutes
Total time:2 hour and 35 minutes

Ingredients:

  • 2 packages dry yeast
  • 1/2 cup warm water
  • 1-1/2 cups lukewarm milk
  • 1/4 cup sugar
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 3 eggs
  • 1/4 cup soft butter
  • 7-1/4 to 7-1/2 cups flour
  • 1 egg yolk
  • 2 tablespoons cold water
  • Poppy seeds (optional)

Directions:

  1. Dissolve yeast in warm water. Add milk, sugar, salt, 3 eggs, butter, and half the flour. Mix until smooth. Add remaining flour, enough so dough handles easily.
  2. Knead, and let rest for 5 minutes. Place in a greased bowl and let rise until doubled. Punch down.
  3. To shape loaves, divide dough into 1 small and two large portions. Divide each portion into thirds, and roll each third into a rope. Braid three ropes together, tucking ends under.
  4. Let braids rise on a greased cookie sheet, covered, until doubled.
  5. Before baking, brush with a mixture of 1 egg yolk and cold water, and sprinkle with poppy seeds if desired.
  6. Bake in a preheated oven at 375 degrees F for 35 to 45 minutes, until golden brown. Bread will sound hollow when tapped. Cool on racks.

